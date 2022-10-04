New leash on life: Oakland animal shelter uses power of touch to calm traumatized dogs

Animal therapy uses the power of touch to calm anxious shelter dogs

OAKLAND (KPIX) -- The Rocket Dog Rescue Urban Sanctuary in East Oakland is the last hope for dogs everyone else has given up on -- even other shelters. Pali Boucher is its founder and guardian angel.

"We're the last stop for these animals," Boucher said. "This is it for them."

A San Francisco native, Boucher knows what it's like to be alone in this world.

"I grew up homeless," she said. "My mom was homeless and I was raised on the streets."

Since 2001, Boucher and her team have saved more than 6,000 traumatized and severely neglected dogs.

"A lot of times we'll go into a shelter or a situation and wait until the other rescues take the animals that they can take and we'll take the ones that are left behind," she said.

A few weeks ago, Boucher got a call about five puppies rescued from a blazing fire. Matted and confused, they've been huddled in a corner, paralyzed with fear.

"If they were not brought to us, they would not have made it," Boucher said.

One of them, a terrier-poodle mix named James Bond, has been barking at anyone who dares to get close. Which is why Boucher is trying a unconventional approach to boost his chances of getting adopted.

She's brought in Anne Snowball, a therapist known for her magic touch.

A veteran animal expert, Snowball uses a method called Tellington Touch, or T-Touch. Initially developed to calm horses, T-Touch is a light massage technique of clockwise circular motions.

"You apply just enough pressure to move the skin in a specific pattern of a circle plus an extra quarter turn," Snowball said.

There is no conclusive evidence to prove that it works. But some studies have shown that T-Touch can reduce blood pressure, heart rate and anxiety.

"Just a couple of minutes daily, is what you can do to restore and gain so many of these beautiful qualities that these animals have," Snowball said.

At first, James Bond seems a little nervous but within minutes he's gone from shaken, to not stirred.

For Boucher it's a moment of victory for everyone involved.

"I'm here for them, but it heals my soul," she said.