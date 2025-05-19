Sesame Street signs deal with Netflix for its 56th season

PBS CEO says "we have never seen a circumstance like this" after Trump targets funding

Sesame Street has a new home at Netflix, where the children's show's 56th season will air later this year.

Ninety hours of previous programming will also become available on the streaming platform, Sesame Workshop, the non-profit behind the show, announced Monday.

The new season will feature format changes that provide for more interaction and highlight familiar segments like "Elmo's World" and Cookie Monster's Foodie Truck, Sesame Workshop said. New episodes will focus on an 11-minute story instead of shorter-format storylines.

The new Sesame Street season will also air on Public Broadcasting Service stations and PBS KIDS streaming platforms the same day they air on Netflix.

"This unique public-private partnership will enable us to bring our research-based curriculum to young children around the world with Netflix's global reach, while ensuring children in communities across the U.S. continue to have free access on public television to the Sesame Street they love," Sesame Workshop said in a statement.

The deal between Sesame Workshop and Netflix comes after President Trump earlier this month signed an executive order that seeks to end federal funding for PBS and National Public Radio.