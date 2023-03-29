Watch CBS News
NBA great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar meets with championship Oakland high school basketball teams

OAKLAND – NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar paid a visit to Oakland Wednesday to salute the two high school basketball teams that won state championships.

Abdul-Jabbar took team photos with the Oakland Tech varsity girls basketball team – who won their third consecutive state title – and the Oakland High School boys varsity squad, who won their first state championship this month.

He also spoke with the students and gave players signed copies of his book on the Harlem Renaissance.

"My hope is that they get an understanding that education is the key to success and that science, engineering, technology and math are good fields to focus on," the six-time NBA Most Valuable Player  said. "I think this is a very important lesson for all kids in the inner city, and I try to get around and give a good message that will have some success, I hope, at the end of it."

Abdul-Jabbar also briefly mentioned Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry when asked whether the kids wanted tips on how to execute his patented skyhook. 

 "They've forgotten about anything that doesn't say three-points on it," he replied with a laugh. "I've got to go across the Bay and slap Steph Curry for him changing everyone's mind about how to play the game."  

