Warriors, Timberwolves game in Minneapolis postponed after federal agents fatally shoot man

The NBA game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors was postponed on Saturday afternoon following another fatal shooting by federal immigration officers in Minneapolis.

The league announced the decision was made to "prioritize the safety and security of the Minneapolis community" after a 37-year-old American citizen was killed by officers on a street in a commercial district less than two miles from Target Center, the downtown arena where the Timberwolves play.

The man who was killed was identified by family as Alex Pretti, an intensive care nurse at the Veterans Administration, The Associated Press is reporting.

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/zETGHzpYX5 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 24, 2026

Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said agents shot and killed him after they tried to disarm him but were "violently resisted."

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said police believe he was a lawful gun owner.

The Warriors vs. Timberwolves game will now be played on Sunday. The two teams are also scheduled to play on Monday night.

