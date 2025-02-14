NBA Crossover draws thousands of basketball fans to Moscone Center

Huge crowds packed the Moscone Center in San Francisco Friday as NBA Crossover opened its doors to basketball fans gearing up for All-Star Weekend.

Ever wonder what it feels like to dunk? Or to hear directly from your hero about who his hero is?

"I think the unsung hero was my mom. My mom did a lot for me. She prepared me mentally before games and everything," said Jalen Brunson, Guard for the New York Knicks.

These are just some of the things fans are able to experience at NBA All-Star Crossover. The fan fest has taken over Moscone Center, giving NBA fans the chance to get up close and personal with some of their idols.

"We saw Karl-Anthony Towns outside, yeah that was cool. Did you say anything to him? Oh, I was like, 'Hi KAT! Hey KAT look at me!" said fan Candace Ortega.

Thousands of fans packed into the opening day of the event. CBS News Bay Area met Miguel Rodriguez, who traveled across the country for a chance to get players to autograph his original Basketball Hall of Fame sign.

"I drove all the way out from Connecticut so that I could get some autographs, and move from number 45 and hopefully get up to 100 autographs of the 190 living hall of famers," said Rodriguez.

Back inside, fans even got the chance to see what may be the future of the sport, a 3D printed basketball made by Wilson.

"Same size and weight, bounces just like a traditional ball and it is made from a recyclable material," said Allen Lebowitz with Wilson Sporting Goods.

The experience offering a little bit of everything for both the basketball obsessed and the causal fan. Many said it was the perfect way to kick off what's expected to be a star-studded weekend.

"It's been great. 10 out of 10. This is my first time. First year," said Jose Herrera.

NBA Crossover will be open all weekend long for fans to really get the full All-Star experience.