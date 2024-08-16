Training incident at Naval Air Station Fallon, near Reno, injures 10 service members

8/15: CBS Evening News 8/15: CBS Evening News 19:43

Ten U.S. service members were injured in a training incident involving two helicopters at Naval Air Station Fallon Wednesday night, police in Reno, Nevada, said. Fallon is about 60 miles east of Reno.

The 10 were taken to Reno for treatment. They were flown there in two helicopters that landed in Reno's Pickett Park at 9:15 p.m., police said.

Navy officials told CBS News there were no serious injuries reported.

Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno told CBS Reno affiliate KTVN-TV that the 10 service members were being treated there, but didn't provide details on their injuries.

A Navy official tells CBS News the training incident involved two MH-60 Sierra helicopters and happened about 40 miles east of Naval Air Station Fallon.

There was no further word on how the incident occurred or the state of the two helicopters.

