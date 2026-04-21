Native American skeletal remains found at UC Berkeley construction site

Native American remains were found at UC Berkeley while crews were working on a construction project, the university said.

Crews unearthed the skeletal remains on April 15, and the Alameda County Coroner's Office determined they were not connected to any crime and that they were likely of Native American origin.

Following California law, construction work has been stopped, and the Native American Heritage Commission has been contacted.

The university said its Governmental and Community Relations office is coordinating with the NAHC, and it will be following the procedures of Most Likely Descendant.

"The NAHC Environmental and Cultural Staff will designate which California Native American Tribe on its Most Likely Descendants list is the Most Likely Descendant of the Native American whose remains were discovered and contact that Tribe," its website states.

University officials said they would not be confirming where the remains were found as "Archaeological and Tribal cultural resource locations are generally considered confidential and public access to such information is restricted by state and federal laws."