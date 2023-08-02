National Night Out gives Oakland residents, police a chance to connect

OAKLAND - Dozens of neighborhoods in Oakland are holding block parties Tuesday night for National Night Out, which happens on August 1st every year. It's a national "community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships", according to the National Night Out website.

At Acts Full Gospel Church in Oakland, hundreds of people showed up to the National Night Out event where organizers say they're trying to bring the community together at a time when frustration over continued crime seems to be at an all time high.

Earlier this week a 75-year old woman was the victim of a home invasion robbery where two men forced their way into her house. According to police, the woman fired one shot at the intruders, then according to neighbors, the two men shot back - firing almost 20 rounds at the homeowner, who amazingly wasn't hurt.

"She's still in jeopardy being an elderly woman trying to protect herself," said the man who lives a few doors down.

He didn't want us to use his name or show his face on camera, saying he doesn't want to be the next target. He says the entire neighborhood is on edge.

"This neighborhood used to be nice and quiet. The only thing you had to worry about were the skunks and raccoons and opossums and stuff like that in your yard," says the neighbor.

He says residents don't feel safe, partly because they don't think police will show up fast enough when they call 911.

"We have to protect ourselves now because if something happens, I don't have time to wait for police because 9 times out of 10 you're going to be put on hold 5-10 minutes," he said.

According to the Oakland Police Officers' Union, there are 712 budgeted positions for officers, the lowest in about 20 years. It means there are fewer officers available to respond to those 911 calls.

"Most of us in the police department don't feel that the level of service we are providing with as few police officers as we have is at a level that our residents want," says Barry Donelan, president of the Oakland Police Officers Association.

He says that's why events like National Night Out are so critical as a chance to get officers and community members talking.

"People are afraid. People are nervous. And so to have an event like this now, shows that we can come together without violence, without mayhem, without being afraid," says Corey Vason with Acts Full Gospel Church.

The church on 66th Avenue has been a gathering place in the neighborhood for decades. Church leaders wanted to involve children in the area by including a back-to-school backpack giveaway in partnership with Points of Light. Vason says it's their way of getting the next generation engaged and motivated to make positive changes in the community.

"There's an old African proverb that says "if the community doesn't embrace their children, when the children grow up they will burn the community", so it's important that we show them love now so they know that they have a family, that they have a community, and their community does care about them," says Vason.

The church estimates more than 1,500 children received backpacks and school supplies during the event along with free food and free haircuts.