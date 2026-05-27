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Napa domestic violence suspect crashes into power pole during pursuit, police say

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
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Tim Fang

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Authorities in Napa County arrested a domestic violence suspect following a pursuit that ended with a crash into a power pole Wednesday morning.

According to the Napa Police Department, officers were called to a home on Golden Gate Drive around 8:15 a.m. following a report of a domestic violence incident with injuries. Police said the suspect left the home and stole a vehicle nearby before officers arrived.

Officers later found the vehicle and initiated a short pursuit, which ended with the suspect crashing into a power pole on the 1400 block of Center Street, near Seminary. The suspect, whose name was not released, was arrested.

napa-pursuit-power-outage-052726.jpg
Scene of a crash involving a domestic violence suspect that led to a power outage in Napa, May 27, 2026. Napa Police Department

The crash led to a power outage that has impacted 170 customers, according to PG&E. Officials estimated power would be restored at 2:30 p.m.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

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