Suspected DUI crash on Napa County's Silverado Trail leaves 3 dead, 4 hospitalized

Three people were killed and a driver is suspected of driving under the influence after a crash shut down Napa County's Silverado Trail for hours on Saturday, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol responded to Silverado Trail near Oak Knoll Avenue, located about six miles north of Napa, around noon Saturday, finding three vehicles were involved in a crash.

CHP officers said they discovered a Mitsubishi sedan was traveling south on Silverado Trail and side-swiped a BMW SUV that was traveling north. The Mitsubishi went on to crash into a Toyota sedan that was behind the BMW.

The driver of a Mitsubishi was taken to a local hospital, where the CHP said he was arrested on suspicion of DUI of a drug. He is expected to survive and was identified as 68-year-old William Brumley of Vallejo, officers said.

A passenger in the Mitsubishi died at the scene and the other passenger was rushed to the hospital, where she later died, the CHP said.

Four people in the Toyota were rushed to the hospital with major injuries, including a passenger who later died, authorities said.

The driver and passenger in the BMW complained of pain.

The investigation is ongoing and the identities of the people who died have not been released.

Silverado Trail was closed for several hours due to the investigation. Drivers were redirected to Highway 29.