Crime

Hit-and-run driver sought after cyclist struck on Silverado Trail in Napa County

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

The California Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of a vehicle that fled after hitting and injuring a bicyclist in the North Bay on Sunday afternoon.

The CHP said the crash occurred around 4:15 p.m. on Silverado Trail near Chimney Rock Winery.

A 25- to 30-year-old woman with long black hair, white shirt and blue jeans was allegedly driving the suspect vehicle, which was a dark gray Toyota Avalon with no right-side mirror.

Anyone with information about the crash can contact Napa CHP at (707) 699-6300. 

Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

