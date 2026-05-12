1 dead in Napa County crash involving motorcycle, 2 other vehicles

At least one person has died in a multi-vehicle crash in Napa County on Tuesday afternoon involving two vehicles and a motorcycle, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened at about 2 p.m. on eastbound state Route 12/Jameson Canyon Road just east of state Route 29 in just south of Napa and north of American Canyon.

The crash blocked both eastbound lanes of Highway 12. Drivers seeking to reach Interstate Highway 80 were being directed to use American Canyon Road in American Canyon or state Route 121 to Wooden Valley Road.

The CHP said eastbound 12 was fully reopened as of 3:23 p.m.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.