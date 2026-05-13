3 hospitalized after consuming wild mushrooms picked in California's Napa County

Health officials in Napa County are warning the public not to eat wild mushrooms after three people were poisoned.

Dr. Christine Wu, the county's health officer, said three adults who consumed the poisonous mushrooms were hospitalized over the weekend. The mushrooms were foraged in the Deer Park area, specifically between Deer Park Road, Fawn Road and Silverado Trail.

Officials said the adults were not Napa County residents.

"Recent rains have contributed to the resurgence of poisonous wild mushrooms in California, including in Napa," Wu said in a statement Tuesday.

Wu said the poisonings come as California has experienced an outbreak of severe illnesses and deaths associated with wild mushrooms over the last several months. Since Nov. 18, 2025, 47 cases and four deaths attributed to the outbreak have been reported statewide, according to the California Department of Public Health.

Two people from the Bay Area have died from the outbreak, including a Sonoma County resident and a Contra Costa County resident.

Wu said the best way to stay safe is not to eat wild mushrooms, avoid eating mushrooms picked by friends or family and to keep children and pets away from areas where wild mushrooms grow. Cooking, boiling, freezing or drying does not make poisonous mushrooms safe to eat.

"Poisonous mushrooms can look and taste similar to safe mushrooms, and even experienced mushroom hunters have been affected by this outbreak," Wu added.

People who experience mushroom poisoning may start seeing symptoms six to 24 hours after ingestion, which can start off mild but rapidly become fatal.

Anyone who may have eaten a poisonous mushroom should seek medical care immediately and contact the California Poison Control Hotline at 800-222-1222.