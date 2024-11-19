Napa County braces for approaching storm with sandbags pick-up locations

As a series of storms fueled by a strong atmospheric river takes aim at the North Bay, the Napa County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday announced that sandbag locations are stocked and ready to go for the bad weather headed to the Bay Area.

Citing the National Weather Service, the Sheriff's Office said Napa County is under a flood watch with heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts expected Tuesday night through possibly Saturday.

Confidence is high for heavy rainfall to begin impacting the North Bay between early tomorrow morning and Friday. Expect 3-6" in the North Bay with 6-8" (10" locally) at higher elevations by late Friday. #CAwx Click here for more flood safety tips: https://t.co/FUMIVDhVnR pic.twitter.com/YMBrmtHXIj — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) November 19, 2024

Sheriff's deputies say people should stay off the roads if possible.

Sandbags can prevent or reduce flood water damage and have been made available for residents and business owners at the following locations:

Yountville Yard, 7294 Silverado Trail in Napa, (707) 944-0196.

Napa County Fire/Dry Creek Lakoya Volunteer Fure Station 16, 5900 Dry Creek Road, in Napa, (707) 944-8887.

Circle Oaks Community Water District, end of Circle Oaks Drive, in Napa.

Napa County Fire/Gordon Valley Volunteer Fire Station 22, 1345 Wooden Valley Cross Road, in Napa, (707) 428-2050.

St. Helena California Department of Forestry station, 3535 N. St Helena Hwy., in Calistoga, (707) 967-1467.

Angwin Fire Station 18, 275 College Ave., in Angwin, (707) 965-6551.

A full list of sandbag locations throughout the county is available online.