Napa County crash injures 3 juveniles; 2 taken to Sacramento by air ambulance

Cal Fire LNU said three juveniles were struck and injured by a vehicle in Napa County on Tuesday.

The crash happened around 6:10 p.m. on the 400 block of Newton Way in Angwin.

According to Cal Fire, one juvenile was taken directly to UC Davis in Sacramento from the scene by an air ambulance. Another juvenile was transported by an ambulance to Angwin Airport, where an air ambulance was waiting to take them to UC Davis in Sacramento.

The third juvenile was taken to a hospital by a ground ambulance.

What led up to the crash is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol.

The conditions of the juveniles were not known, CHP said.