Nancy Pelosi hurriedly returns to S.F. as husband recovers from attack

SAN FRANCISCO -- Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital late Friday afternoon after flying home from Washington, D.C. to be at her husband Paul's side as he recovers from surgery following an early morning attack at the couple's Pacific Heights home.

A man broke into their Pacific Heights home overnight and assaulted Mr. Pelosi with a hammer, sending him into surgery to treat serious injuries to his head and body.

"Earlier this morning, Paul Pelosi was attacked at home by an assailant who acted with force and threatened his life while demanding to see the Speaker," a statement from her office said.

Pelosi's staff confirmed that he was treated for head trauma from the attack. He was hit several times in the head with a hammer including one significant blow, according to CBS News. The source says Mr. Pelosi was never unconscious.

"Mr. Pelosi was admitted to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital where he underwent successful surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands. His doctors expect a full recovery," according to the statement.

San Francisco police vehicles were present all day around the S.F. General campus and a security detail was visible throughout the afternoon, well before Speaker Pelosi arrived.

A CBS News source said Secret Service agents were on site before the speaker arrived at the hospital. She flew on a government plane from Washington to San Francisco and a motorcade escorted her to San Francisco General. The Speaker was seen entering one of the hospital buildings.

"The Speaker and her family are thankful for the outpouring of support and prayers from friends, constituents and people around the country," the statement said. "The Pelosi family is immensely grateful to Mr. Pelosi's entire medical team and the law enforcement officers who responded to the assault. The family appreciates respect for their privacy during this time."