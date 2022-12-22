Musician brings positivity to San Francisco ferry building

SAN FRANCISCO - If you've spent any time walking around the San Francisco ferry building, you've likely heard his voice. Musician Marc Coleman has been serenading tourists and locals in the city for years.

Aside from making a living, he said he wants to use music to bring more human connection back to San Francisco and make it a little less tech.

"I want to make a point that you can live in San Francisco, take care of your family in San Francisco and still be a full-time artist. And bring people humanity," said Coleman.

Coleman said the love and support from his wife Christine allow him to focus on music.

On most days for the last six years, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., he would set up his sound equipment and his guitar on The Embarcadero and pour his heart out to passersby with his songs.

"I believe that music is an energy, it's a vibration. You're emitting a certain kind of vibration, a certain amount of frequency that the human ear picks up on and it makes people feel better. And so my intention is to come out and make the city a better place through music," said Coleman.

Without giving specific numbers, he said he makes enough money to take care of his family and even save up a little.

But the work is far from glamourous.

"A lot of people love it. Some people push back and say it's the worst thing that they've heard out here. They hate the noise level. They call it noise. I've had people called the police on me," said Coleman.

What's even worse, he said, is the lack of engagement, the lack of response, and the lack of community. He said perhaps it's a sign that San Francisco has gone too corporate.

"I think we've lost a bit of our humanity. Most times, I get no reaction back. There'll be sometimes when people clap or smile at you. But a lot of times, people don't want to look at you. I call it apathy. Sometimes, it's just pure shyness, I think. But what ends up happening to you at the end of the day is that you feel empty. So when you do something like this and you're not getting this kind of energy back in that you're putting out at this extreme level. I'm putting out all of me," said Coleman.

The music is not always tuned out. He's got some loyal supporters, made friends, even met his wife, Christine, at his usual spot five years ago. She was a German tourist drawn to his voice. He fell in love at first sight.

"One of my favorite times of the year to be out here is Christmas, cuz I'm just a sucker for Christmas music. I've always loved it, now I get to sing it to people," said Coleman. "I figured the more people who feel free and happy, the better city we'll have."

Coleman ends everyday by singing his favorite song, Hallelujah.