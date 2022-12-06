Murder charge filed in alleged Newark revenge slaying of Reynaldo Cantu

NEWARK -- A man, enraged by the October death of his teenage daughter, has been charged with murder for fatally shooting the father of a teen he believed was linked to the girl's death.

Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley announced the charge -- murder with a gun enhancement -- against Louie Sixto Lopez in the Dec. 2 fatal shooting of 40-year-old Reynaldo Cantu.

Investigators said Lopez went to the Cantu family's Newark home around 2:20 p.m. Friday. He approached Cantu, who was inside his parked car in the driveway of the home. Lopez, who had a gun in his hand, confronted Cantu and asked where his son was.

Lopez told the father that his son had killed his daughter and shot Cantu twice. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information has been released nor have details surrounding the death of Lopez' 16-year-old daughter in October.

Lopez is expected to be arraigned on Wednesday. Because this is a pending case, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office will not be making any further comments.