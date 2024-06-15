At least 9 wounded in "random" shooting at suburban Detroit splash pad; suspect dead, police say At least 9 wounded in "random" shooting at suburban Detroit splash pad; suspect dead, police say 02:41

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - At least nine people were wounded when a gunman opened fire on a splash pad in the Detroit suburb of Rochester Hills Saturday evening, authorities said. The suspect was later found dead by suicide following a standoff at a home in a nearby neighborhood.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a news briefing the male suspect pulled up in a vehicle a little after 5 p.m. local time, got out and opened fire on the Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad, located at 1585 E. Auburn Rd.

"It appears like the individual pulled up, exited a vehicle, approached the splash pad, opened fire, reloaded, opened fire, reloaded, left," Bouchard said. "It appears very random at this point...No connectivity to the victims."

Bouchard said nine to 10 people were shot, and at least one child, an 8-year-old, was in critical condition. At least four area hospitals were treating victims "with varying kinds of injuries," Bouchard said. At least one of the patients underwent surgery.

The Rochester Police Department said in a statement late Saturday that there were "no reported fatalities" so far.

After fleeing the shooting, the suspect, whose name has not been released, was discovered to have gone to a house within a half-mile of the splash pad, Bouchard said. Authorities surrounded the barricaded home in Shelby Township and a standoff ensued.

A little after 10 p.m., both Rochester police and the sheriff's office reported that the suspect was found dead by suicide inside the home.

"We determined who we thought was potentially involved from some of the evidence on scene very quickly, went immediately there," Bouchard said. "A vehicle that matched what had been described as a vehicle leaving the scene was there. So we put up a quick perimeter. And deputies on scene apparently heard or saw the individual that they're trying to communicate with."

During the shooting, the gunman fired potentially 28 times and reloaded multiple times, Bouchard said. A 9mm Glock semi-automatic handgun was recovered from the scene, along with three empty magazines.

In his remarks, Bouchard also referenced the 2021 mass shooting at Oxford High School in the nearby city of Oxford, in which a teen gunman killed four fellow students.

"It's a gut punch, obviously, for us here in Oakland County. We've gone through so many tragedies," Bouchard said. "We're not even fully comprehending what happened at Oxford, and now we have another complete tragedy that we're dealing with."

In a statement posted to social media, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said that she was "heartbroken to learn about the shooting in Rochester Hills. We are monitoring the situation as updates continue to come in, and are in touch with local officials."

The city of Rochester Hills is located about 25 miles north of Detroit.