Multiple injured in Oakland after vehicle drives onto sidewalk

Multiple people walking in Oakland early Saturday morning were struck by a vehicle, the Oakland Fire Department said.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. on the 500 block of 18th Street. Oakland Fire said the vehicle went onto a sidewalk and injured seven people.

According to Oakland Fire, two people were in critical condition, three had minor injuries and two people refused care. Their condition as of Saturday afternoon was not known.

CBS News Bay Area has reached out to Oakland police for more information