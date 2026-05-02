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Multiple injured in Oakland after vehicle drives onto sidewalk

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

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Multiple people walking in Oakland early Saturday morning were struck by a vehicle, the Oakland Fire Department said.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. on the 500 block of 18th Street. Oakland Fire said the vehicle went onto a sidewalk and injured seven people.

According to Oakland Fire, two people were in critical condition, three had minor injuries and two people refused care. Their condition as of Saturday afternoon was not known.

CBS News Bay Area has reached out to Oakland police for more information

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