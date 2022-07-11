Watch CBS News
Multiple car crash on fog-shrouded Highway 1 in Daly City kills 1

DALY CITY -- All lanes were cleared two hours after a man was fatally hit Monday morning in a crash involving multiple cars on state Highway 1 in Daly City, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was reported shortly after 5 a.m. in northbound lanes of the freeway near Interstate Highway 280, where there was heavy fog in the area, the CHP said.

A silver Nissan sedan crashed into a wall along the freeway and the driver got out of the car. The driver and his car were then hit by a gray SUV, and at least one other vehicle also collided with the first two cars, the CHP said.

The driver of the Nissan, a man in his 60s, died after he was taken to a hospital, authorities said. His name was not released.

Northbound traffic on the highway was blocked following the crash and lanes reopened shortly after 7 a.m.

