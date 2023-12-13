Multi-vehicle injury crash shuts down westbound I-580 near Hwy 13 in Oakland

An injury collision involving at least four vehicles on westbound I-580 in Oakland near Highway 13 briefly shut down all lanes Wednesday morning, authorities said.

CHP confirmed the crash with a post on X at 8:23 a.m., saying that the right and center lanes of westbound I-580 were closed just west of the connection with southbound Hwy 13 in Oakland.

A photo from Caltrans showed all lanes blocked with CHP and paramedic units at the scene and at least four vehicles involved.

CHP issued a severe traffic alert following the collision. At around 8:30 a.m., the incident was still blocking the right lanes.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.