Mt. Diablo High School in Concord to play 1st home game after fire damages football field

The football team at Mount Diablo High School in Concord is set to play their first home game Friday night, less than a month after a fire caused major damage to the school's newly installed artificial turf field.

School officials said that crews brought in by the manufacturer were able to work quickly to repair the damage ahead of Friday's game against Alameda High School.

"The fire was devastating but did not keep us down. That's a testament to the coaching staff and the players," Principal Markell McCain said in a statement. "We're just glad to get the field back in shape so we can play before our fans at home and share the Red Devil spirit."

On Aug. 24, school officials learned the field was damaged the night before. Surveillance video showed a group of people setting off fireworks on the field on Aug. 23, which authorities believe may have ignited the fire.

A third of the field was damaged in the fire, including the school's logo on the 50-yard line. Authorities said the investigation into the fire is ongoing.

The football field at Mount Diablo High School in Concord on Aug. 26, 2025 after it was damaged in a fire the previous weekend. CBS

"It was going to be flagship field of Mt. Diablo Unified School District. And because of whatever the cause was, it's really devastating - especially to the football players," vice principal Liz Mangelsdorf told CBS News Bay Area following the fire.

According to Mangelsdorf, the field was installed earlier this year at a cost between $1 million and $3 million.

The fire forced Mt. Diablo to play its home opener at Concord High School on Aug. 29. Despite not being able to play on campus, the Red Devils have started the season undefeated, with a 3-0 record.

Mt. Diablo is defending its first league title since 1962.

"The team will give their all no matter where they play," said Fetuao Mua, the team's head football coach and the school's athletic director. "But there's nothing like playing on the home field when representing our school as we push for a winning season."

While the turf is ready for Friday's game, school officials said the logo at the center of the field has to be manufactured separately. The logo is expected to be installed in a few weeks.

Football at Mt. Diablo begins with the JV squad kicking off at 4:30 p.m., with the varsity team starting at 7:30 p.m.