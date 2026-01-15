Baby sea lion rescued by Mountain View police after wandering into traffic

A wayward sea lion pup is now in the care of the Marine Mammal Center after it wandered into Mountain View last week.

Mountain View police say, back on Jan. 5, dispatchers got a call about a sea lion that had somehow made its way to Garcia Avenue.

Security guards in the area had managed to secure the pup. A police officer then helped guide the pup out of traffic and then got the animal into the back of her patrol vehicle.

The animal was then taken into the care of the Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito, a group that rehabilitates sea life. He has been named Babymac by the center.

#CaliforniaSeaLion pup Babymac was found in a parking lot — a dangerous spot far from where he should be 😰 Luckily, with help from our friends @MountainViewPD, our trained responders were able to rescue and transport him to our Sausalito hospital 🚑

📷 © Mountain View PD pic.twitter.com/62PhWuXoAB — The Marine Mammal Center (@TMMC) January 15, 2026

Veterinarians at the Marine Mammal Center say Babymac was malnourished, weak, and too young to be without his mother. He was placed in the center's intensive care quarantine unit, but his condition has already improved enough so that he transferred out.

Officials with the Marine Mammal Center say Babymac still has some way to go before he's strong enough to possibly be released back into the wild.