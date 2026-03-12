10-year-old suspect detained after 7-year-old stabbed at Mountain View school

A 10-year-old child was detained as a suspect after a 7-year-old was stabbed at an elementary school in Mountain View on Wednesday, authorities said.

The Mountain View Police Department said the incident happened at Bubb Elementary School during an after-school program at about 3:30 p.m. The stabbing happened in the school's play area, and the victim was found to have been stabbed three times in the shoulder.

The school was immediately placed on lockdown, and police said officers located a kitchen knife believed to have been used in the incident.

The victim was treated at the scene by fire department personnel and released to a parent, authorities said. The 10-year-old suspect fled before officers arrived, and officers who viewed home security video were able to identify the suspect after recognizing him from prior contacts, police said.

A Los Altos Police Department K-9 unit was used to track the suspect from the school to his home, and officers coordinated with the child's guardian to detain him without any further incident, police said.

It was determined that the suspect does not attend Bubb Elementary and was not enrolled in the after-school program.

No further information was immediately available from the police department.

Jeffrey Baier, superintendent of the Mountain View Whisman School District, sent a letter to parents and staff members on Thursday, saying the injured student was recovering and the district's priority was making sure students and staff feel safe and cared for.

"It is completely understandable that some students felt unsettled today," Baier's letter said. "Our staff members are listening, offering reassurance, and connecting students with additional support as needed. Counseling and mental health staff are available on campus at Bubb through the end of the week for any students or staff who would like to talk."

The letter added that students and families at all of the district's schools can reach out to counselors for support.