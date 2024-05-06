Weekend fire at Mountain View apartment complex displaces 9, causes $1M damage

MOUNTAIN VIEW – Nine Mountain View residents were displaced after an apartment complex fire on Sunday morning in the city.

At approximately 11:33 a.m., crews were alerted to a reported blaze in the 2600 block of Fayette Drive. Upon arrival, they found flames coming from the third floor of a three-story, multi-unit apartment complex, the Mountain View Fire Department said.

Building occupants had been evacuated before firefighters arrived, the department said.

Fire officials said a second alarm was called to bring more resources to the scene. Firefighters from the Palo Alto Fire Department and Santa Clara County Fire Department had to be requested to help the Mountain View Fire Department.

Crews closed Fayette Drive for over three hours as they pushed to fully extinguish the fire.

Scene of a fire that burned an apartment complex on Fayette Drive in Mountain View on May 5, 2024. CBS

The blaze was contained with no injuries. The estimated damage is $1 million, according to fire officials.

The American Red Cross was called to provide temporary housing for nine displaced residents from seven burnt apartments while the residential complex is restored, the fire department said.

The origin and cause of the fire is being investigated.