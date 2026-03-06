Mountain biker airlifted after crashing in remote area of Briones Hills in Contra Costa County

Fire crews rescued a mountain biker on Friday who crashed in a remote area of a regional park in Contra Costa County, fire officials said.

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said the incident was reported at 10:16 a.m. in Briones Regional Park, south of Martinez and east of Pleasant Hill.

The original call was of a person having a medical issue on one of the Briones Hills trails. Con Fire said firefighters called in a helicopter to assist in the cyclist's evacuation.

The cyclist was taken to a hospital, and the person's condition was not immediately known.