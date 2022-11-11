Watch CBS News
Motorcyclist killed following San Jose collision with SUV

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN JOSE –  A motorcyclist died Thursday afternoon from injuries suffered in a collision with a sport-utility vehicle in south San Jose.

A San Jose Police Department spokesperson said the collision occurred at approximately 4 p.m. in the area of Cottle Road and Coronado Avenue. 

The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital and pronounced deceased. The SUV driver remained on the scene.

San Jose police said the incident was the 57th fatal traffic collision in San Jose this year and the person who died the 59th victim killed in a traffic accident in 2022.

There are no further details at this time.

First published on November 10, 2022 / 6:22 PM

