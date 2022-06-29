Motorcyclist dies on EB I-580, crash shuts down four lanes, causing traffic

Fatal motorcycle accident in Castro Valley forces closure of four lanes of eastbound I-580 Wednesday morning. Caltrans

CASTRO VALLEY (CBS SF) – A motorcyclist died in a crash on eastbound I-580 near Castro Valley Wednesday morning, and the resulting investigation forced the closure of four lanes of the freeway.

KCBS first reported the accident at 7:22 a.m., noting that it involved a motorcycle and a dump truck in the two middle lanes of the freeway. Minutes later, it came out that the motorcyclist had died.

It's unclear how long the investigation will take, so Caltrans officials suggested that drivers should take alternate routes, such as Castro Valley Blvd.

This story will be updated.