Motorcyclist dies in crash on Hwy 101 off-ramp in Millbrae
MILLBRAE (CBS SF/BCN) – A motorcyclist died in a crash on a U.S. Highway 101 off-ramp in Millbrae on Wednesday night, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said.
The crash was reported shortly after 9:45 p.m. in the area of the Millbrae Avenue off-ramp from southbound Highway 101, CHP Officer Art Montiel said.
A San Francisco man in his 50s appeared to try to go off the highway at the off-ramp but lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into a wall, Montiel said. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
The man's name was not yet available from the San Mateo County coroner's office.
The off-ramp was closed for more than two hours, reopening early Thursday morning, according to the CHP.
