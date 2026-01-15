Oakland's Mosswood Meltdown announces Iggy Pop, Bikini Kill as headliners

Oakland's John Waters-hosted music festival has announced its full lineup for its 2026 edition, with a rock legend getting top billing.

The music festival is scheduled for July 18 and 19, with a "pre-party" on July 17.

Iggy Pop will be headlining Saturday, organizers announced Thursday, while Bikini Kill will be closing out the festival on Sunday.

Indie rock icons, and Stockton's very own, Pavement will be leading the Friday pre-party, accompanied by Wednesday and Vivian Girls.

Other artists scheduled for the festival include Otoboke Beaver, Scowl, The Spits, The Dirtbombs, The Fadeaways, and Primitive Ring on Saturday, then The Return of Jackie and Judy, The Dead Milkmen, Frankie and the Witch Fingers, Frightwig, and Las Nubes on Sunday.

The festival takes place at Mosswood Park near downtown Oakland. The 2026 edition will be the 12th year of the event.

Tickets for the festival are already on sale at Mosswood Meltdown's website.