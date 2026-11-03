Two teens killed in shooting at Moss Landing beach, sheriff says

Authorities on California's Central Coast have identified two teenagers who were killed in a shooting in Moss Landing early Monday morning.

On Tuesday, the Monterey County Sheriff's Office identified the victims as 15-year-old Marco Antonio Perez and 13-year-old Nathaniel Flores. Both victims are from Salinas.

The Salinas Unified School District confirmed that the victims were part of the student community.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the families as they navigate an unimaginable time of grief," said superintendent Zandra Jo Galvan. "As our school community mourns, we want our students and families to know they are not alone."

Shortly before 2 a.m. Monday, deputies were called to Jetty Road adjacent to Moss Landing State Beach, following reports of a shooting. Deputies found the two victims dead and a third person who was injured.

The injured person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A fourth person arrived at a hospital after having been shot and that person's condition was not known, Cmdr. Andres Rosas of the sheriff's office said Monday.

Deputies did not provide information on a motive in the shooting and did not provide information on a suspect. While the sheriff's office said Monday that there was no active threat to the community, a shooter could still be at large.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Nick Kennedy at 831-755-3773 or Detective Richard Geng at 831-759-7279.