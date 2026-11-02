Moss Landing shooting leaves "multiple fatalities," sheriff's office says

A shooting in Moss Landing overnight has left "multiple fatalities and casualties," the Monterey County Sheriff's Office said Monday morning.

The shooting happened just after midnight on Monday along Jetty Road, the sheriff's office said.

California State Parks Police have closed Jetty Road and Moss Landing State Beach at the request of the sheriff's office.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately disclosed, but the sheriff's office said that there was currently no active threat to the community.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.