Mosquito pesticide to be sprayed in section of Martinez Friday

The Contra Costa Mosquito and Vector Control District will be spraying pesticide in an area of Martinez on Friday night because of the high number of mosquitoes and the detection of West Nile virus there.

The district said it will be spraying between dusk time -- approximately 7:50 p.m. -- and 11 p.m. in an area bordered on the north by the San Joaquin River, on the south by Pacheco Boulevard, on the east by Pacheco Creek and on the west by Embarcadero Street.

The ultra-low volume pesticide will be sprayed by truck, according to the vector control district.

In July, a man died from West Nile virus in Contra Costa County, the county's first death from the disease since 2006.

More information on the district's efforts to control the mosquito population can be found at www.contracostamosquito.com.

Contra Costa County residents can help identify areas of potential disease risk by reporting dead birds to the California Dead Bird Call Center at (877) 968-2473 or at westnile.ca.gov. Dead birds are often the first sign of West Nile virus in a particular area.

