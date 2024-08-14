1st human West Nile virus cases reported in Santa Clara County, including 1 death

West Nile cases springing up in U.S. West Nile cases springing up in U.S. 02:33

Santa Clara County reported the first two cases of West Nile virus in 2024, including one patient who died at a hospital this month, health authorities said Wednesday.

The Santa Clara County Public Health Department said the adult patient who died was immunocompromised and died at a hospital after experiencing West Nile symptoms. The second person is also an adult who was hospitalized but is now recovering at home, the health department said.

No additional details about either patient were released because of medical privacy concerns.

The county's Vector Control has detected West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes in various county ZIP codes and has been spraying in targeted areas to reduce the adult mosquito population. The health department said it was undetermined if the infections were contracted in the county or elsewhere.

Last month, Contra Costa County reported the first West Nile virus death since 2006.

West Nile virus is spread by mosquitos and causes mild to severe flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache, and body aches. In severe cases, the virus can cause neurological symptoms or death, although most people who contract the virus have mild or no symptoms and will recover quickly. People over 60 years of age and those with certain medical conditions have a higher chance of getting sick and are more likely to develop complications.

Health officials encouraged residents to help reduce the risk of West Nile virus by draining standing water where mosquitoes can breed, and follow additional prevention recommendations from the county's Vector Control.