Morgan Hill summer camp counselor charged in child sexual assault case

A summer camp counselor in Santa Clara County was arrested and charged in connection with an alleged child sexual assault, according to authorities.

On Thursday, Morgan Hill police said they received a report on June 30 of a 10-year-old girl who said she was sexually assaulted by a YMCA summer camp counselor. The alleged incident took place at a day camp held at the Morgan Hill Aquatic Center.

Detectives identified the suspect and notified leadership of the YMCA, who immediately placed the counselor on leave. The counselor began employment with the YMCA in Aug. 2024.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office on Thursday charged the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Anthony Joseph Ramon of Gilroy, with lewd and lascivious acts on a minor. Ramon was taken into custody without incident and was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.

In a statement, police urged parents and guardians to have open conversations with their children about safe touch and inappropriate adult behavior and to report any suspected abuse immediately.

Police also shared a statement from the YMCA of Silicon Valley, which said in part that they were "committed to providing a safe environment" through policies such as employee screening, background checks, reporting requirements and mandatory child abuse prevention training.

Ramon is being held on $100,000 bail, police said.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Sean Bayard by calling 408-607-3032 or emailing sean.bayard@morganhill.ca.gov.