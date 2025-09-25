Colombian nationals arrested in Morgan Hill in prowling, stalking incident

Two Colombian nationals were arrested in Morgan Hill on Wednesday after a woman reported an attempted break-in at her home and being stalked the following day, police said.

In a press release on Thursday, the Morgan Hill Police Department said officers responded on Tuesday to a call about a prowling incident at a home on Saffron Drive in the northern part of the city, just west of Monterey Road.

The resident told officers that an unknown Hispanic male came to her home and knocked on her front door at about 8:10 that morning. She said the person may have used a Wi-Fi jammer as her home surveillance cameras went offline at the time, police said.

The woman said the suspect then tried to get into her backyard by forcibly opening a side gate, causing some property damage, but was not able to enter, and he then walked away, according to police.

On Wednesday, the same woman called 911 at about 8 a.m. to report she was being followed as she drove her kids to school by a white Chevy sedan that had been parked outside her home. Responding officers found the suspect vehicle and pulled it over as it attempted to leave the area.

The driver was identified as Darling Rivera Fuentes, and the passenger was identified as Oskar Ivan Molano Chavez, both Colombian nationals. Police said Chavez at first provided officers with a false identity, and he was confirmed to be the same person seen on surveillance footage in the prowling incident.

Both Chavez and Fuentes were arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on charges of criminal conspiracy, stalking, prowling, vandalism, and providing a false name.

Police urged anyone with information about the case to contact Detective Sgt. Sean Bayard at (408) 607-3032 or at sean.bayard@morganhill.ca.gov.