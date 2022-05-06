San Jose man arrested for March murder of woman in Morgan Hill

MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) -- Police arrested a San Jose man Thursday as the suspect in the March murder of a woman in Morgan Hill.

On March 6 at around 11:39 a.m., Morgan Hill police officers conducted a welfare check on a woman living at the Overo at Orchard Ranch apartment building at 16873 Monterey Road just south of E. Dunne Avenue.

Officers found the 24-year-old woman deceased in a rear bedroom of an apartment and located several items which led them to believe she may have died under suspicious circumstances, police said. The Santa Clara County Coroner's Office also responded to the scene and began an investigation into the cause of death.

Over the course of the investigation, police ultimately determined that Jordan Eric Lowe, 31, of San Jose was the suspect in the case. An arrest warrant was issued and on Thursday, Lowe was arrested without incident in San Jose. He was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on a murder charge.

Morgan Hill police said due to the sensitive nature of the case, no additional information would be released at this time.

The investigation was still ongoing and anyone with information on the case was asked to contact Detective Sara Alanis at (669) 253-4957 or email at Sara.Alanis@morganhill.ca.gov.

Information can be given anonymously at morgan-hill.ca.gov/FormCenter/Police-14/Morgan-Hill-Crime-Stoppers-88 or 1-800-222-TIPS.