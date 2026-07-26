1 killed, 7 injured in shooting at Morgan Hill party

One person was killed, and seven were injured after a shooting at a large party in Morgan Hill, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were first called to Hale and Miramonte avenues around 10:15 p.m. for reports of intoxicated people in the street and someone throwing bottles at a car. However, deputies arrived to find what the sheriff's office describes as a "chaotic scene."

A shooting had sent more than 300 people running to leave the area. The sheriff's office said first responders found multiple people shot, and one of them was declared dead at the scene. The others were taken to the hospital.

According to the sheriff's office, the more than 300 people were at an "unsanctioned party promoted through social media." An area was set up for people to reunite after the shooting.

No arrests have been announced, and the sheriff's office said they expect the investigation to be "lengthy and complex." Meanwhile, investigators said preliminary information is that a handgun was used and that they are looking for the person or people responsible.

The Morgan Hill Police Department, Gilroy Police Department, California Highway Patrol and San Jose Police Department all responded to the scene and helped with first aid, scene security, traffic control and investigative work.