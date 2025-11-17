12 suspected illicit massage parlors shuttered in Morgan Hill crackdown

A dozen suspected illicit massage businesses in the city of Morgan Hill have been shut down by police following an 18-month operation in the community.

In a statement Thursday, police said the crackdown was prompted by an "unprecedented increase" in applications for massage business permits following highly publicized closures of similar businesses in other parts of the Bay Area. City leaders updated their municipal code on massage businesses in May 2024 and in June of 2025, following a collaboration with legitimate businesses and law enforcement.

During their investigation, police said the businesses were "often" found to be advertising sexual services online, were untruthful during the application process, had contraception in rooms or were caught in a sex act by investigators. Businesses targeted in the crackdown were either denied a permit or had an existing permit revoked.

List of businesses shut down by Morgan Hill police:

A&M Health Center

Angel Beauty Spa

Body Care Foot Spa

Body Care Massage

Elegant Foot Spa

Flower Day Spa

Laura Health Center

Lucky Spa

Morgan Hill Spa

New Times Massage

September Day Spa

TWNS Spa

"Some of the businesses listed may come as a shock to regular customers," police said, noting how illicit massage parlors integrate into the community. "Sexual activity may be expected during off-hours; however, our investigation revealed it also occurred during regular business hours with legitimate massages booked just around the same times."

In addition to the closures, police said they made multiple arrests. The suspects were arrested on charges of pimping, pandering, supervising prostitution activities and soliciting prostitution.

Administrative Sgt. Christopher Woodrow said investigating the busnesses was a "time consuming and frustrating process", citing the sophistication of the operations, fear among some human trafficking victims and false information circulated online.

"Resources were often declined and there were no victims of human trafficking willing to provide testimony against their suspected traffickers which meant our team had to work even harder to ensure our decisions were not overturned on appeal," Woodrow said.

Police cited data from the Human Trafficking Institute which found 25% of the nation's estimated 10,000 illicit massage businesses operate in California. Santa Clara County, along with Los Angeles and Orange counties, are believed to have the highest numbers of such businesses in the country.