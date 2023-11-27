Watch CBS News
Moraga-Orinda Fire District to conduct prescribed fire in Sleepy Hollow area

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

The Moraga-Orinda Fire District will conduct a prescribed fire starting Monday morning in the Sleepy Hollow Area, officials said.

Firefighters will use the low-intensity prescribed burn to maintain the North Orinda shaded fuel break. The project is planned to start about 10 a.m., with burning concluded by 4 p.m.

Residents in the Sleepy Hollow and North Orinda neighborhoods may see smoke. The project is being coordinated with the Bay Area Air Quality Management District to ensure safety and minimal smoke impacts to the community, fire officials said in a statement on the district's website.

Residents are advised to close doors and windows to keep smoke from entering their homes. 

Portions of the project should be visible online via the Alert California-Volmer Peak Camera. The fire district will provide updates and information on the project on its Facebook page.

First published on November 27, 2023 / 11:37 AM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

