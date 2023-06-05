Monthly drag brunch in San Jose creates safe space for queer joy

SAN JOSE -- Colorful and flamboyant, full of energy and fun, the monthly drag brunch held at the SoFA Market in downtown San Jose has become a South Bay institution over the past few years.

The regular event attracts performers from throughout the Bay Area and features San Jose drag queen Alpha Andromeda, who serves as the MC.

"I love performing here. Performing is such a rush. It's fantastic performing for an audience that keeps coming back," Andromeda said.

The event is put on by Silicon Valley Pride and attracts an audience of mostly LGBTQ+ fans and supporters.

While some places around the country are banning drag shows and shielding children from it, on Sunday, several families here brought their kids to the show. Among those parents was Lani Bassett, who does social media for Silicon Valley Pride.

"It's about celebrating who we are because we're here. We exist. And being able to take my daughter who loves seeing drag queens and she thinks this is the most fun ever. It's just expressing our love for life," Bassett said.

Marissa and Jonas Gonzalez also consider the drag brunch a safe family activity. 18-year-old Jonas is attracted to drag and could be a future performer. She said she enjoys having the support of her mom.

"Being in this sort of scene, it helps me get in the waters and see what being a performer is about," Jonas said.

But even during the lighthearted performance, there was a serious side to the event. Several of the performers mentioned safety is lately one of their biggest concerns.

The Bay Area is generally more accepting, but even here, performers say they have to take precautions.

"It takes a lot to be a drag performer in 2023 where you have legislation being passed that is anti-drag and prohibits drag performance in other states. But it is good to be here and have the unity that we have," Andromeda said.

Performers say the SoFA Market is considered a safe space and the shows will go on. Silicon Valley Pride will also be celebrating in San Jose during the month of August.