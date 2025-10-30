Monterey County man arrested after police seize IED materials, ghost guns

A Monterey County man has been arrested after authorities said they found unregistered "ghost" guns along with materials to manufacture improvised explosive devices during searches of two homes earlier this week.

According to the Marina Police Department, 21-year-old Ryan James Keating of Marina was arrested and booked into the Monterey County Jail on Tuesday. Police said an investigation was launched after officers received a tip concerning online posts by Keating.

Detectives, in conjunction with the San Francisco Office of the FBI, obtained search warrants for two homes tied to Keating. A Gun Violence Restraining Order was also obtained.

On Tuesday, warrants were served at homes on Mildred Court in Marina and Olmstead Avenue in Pacific Grove. "Riley", a police K-9 trained to locate firearms and ammunition, was brought in to help.

Weapons and other items seized by Marina Police as they served warrants at homes in Marina and Pacific Grove on Oct. 28, 2025. Marina Police Department

During a search of the Marina home, police said they located two ghost gun handguns and two ghost AR-15 rifles, which were in the process of being manufactured. Firearms parts and a 3D printer were also found.

Officers said they also located chemicals and components to manufacture improvised explosive materials and devices (IEDs). The Monterey County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad was brought in to ensure the materials were rendered safe.

The search also yielded 2,500 rounds of ammunition, two shotguns, one handgun and three rifles which were legally purchased.

At the Pacific Grove home, officers located four legally purchased handguns and more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition.

Police said in both homes, they found "racial and hate motivated literature", along with books on the manufacturing of improvised weaponry and military tactics.

Keating was booked into the Monterey County Jail on $50,000 bail. Police said he faces charges of possession of destructive device material and possession of high-capacity magazines.