Monterey County man accused of stealing 1,000 gallons of diesel in series of fuel thefts

A man from California's Central Coast has been arrested after he allegedly stole at least 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel from local farms.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said their Agricultural Crimes Unit has been investigating a series of diesel fuel thefts throughout the county.

"Agricultural thefts have a direct impact on the farmers, businesses, and community members who help drive Monterey County's economy," Sheriff Tina Nieto said in a statement Tuesday.

As part of the investigation, detectives installed surveillance cameras at known fuel theft locations and were able to identify a suspect. Detectives also conducted surveillance operations and authored multiple search warrants.

Pickup truck and fuel tank seized near Soledad on May 24, 2026 as part of an investigation into diesel fuel thefts in Monterey County. A suspect, 49-year-old Pedro Martinez of Soledad, was arrested. Monterey County Sheriff's Office

On Sunday, detectives found the suspect leaving a vineyard in Soledad following an alleged theft. The sheriff's office said the suspect admitted to stealing more than 1,000 gallons of diesel from multiple agricultural properties.

The suspect, identified as 49-year-old Pedro Martinez of Soledad, was arrested. Detectives also seized Martinez's pickup truck and fuel tank.

"We remain committed to aggressively investigating these crimes, working closely with our allied partners, and arresting those responsible," Nieto added.

Nieto was booked into the Monterey County Jail on suspicion of three counts of grand theft, one count of attempted grand theft and four counts of trespassing.