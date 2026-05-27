Watch CBS News
Crime

Monterey County man accused of stealing 1,000 gallons of diesel in series of fuel thefts

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Read Full Bio
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

Add CBS News on Google

A man from California's Central Coast has been arrested after he allegedly stole at least 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel from local farms.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said their Agricultural Crimes Unit has been investigating a series of diesel fuel thefts throughout the county.

"Agricultural thefts have a direct impact on the farmers, businesses, and community members who help drive Monterey County's economy," Sheriff Tina Nieto said in a statement Tuesday.

As part of the investigation, detectives installed surveillance cameras at known fuel theft locations and were able to identify a suspect. Detectives also conducted surveillance operations and authored multiple search warrants.

monterey-diesel-theft-052726.jpg
Pickup truck and fuel tank seized near Soledad on May 24, 2026 as part of an investigation into diesel fuel thefts in Monterey County. A suspect, 49-year-old Pedro Martinez of Soledad, was arrested. Monterey County Sheriff's Office

On Sunday, detectives found the suspect leaving a vineyard in Soledad following an alleged theft. The sheriff's office said the suspect admitted to stealing more than 1,000 gallons of diesel from multiple agricultural properties.

The suspect, identified as 49-year-old Pedro Martinez of Soledad, was arrested. Detectives also seized Martinez's pickup truck and fuel tank.

"We remain committed to aggressively investigating these crimes, working closely with our allied partners, and arresting those responsible," Nieto added.

Nieto was booked into the Monterey County Jail on suspicion of three counts of grand theft, one count of attempted grand theft and four counts of trespassing.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue