Teen among 2 killed in separate weekend DUI crashes in Monterey County, CHP says

Two people were killed, including a teenager, following separate suspected DUI crashes in Monterey County over the Easter weekend, authorities said.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the first crash took place around 8 p.m. Friday on Meridian Road east of Revilla Drive in Prunedale.

A preliminary investigation determined that a 37-year-old man from Castroville was driving a Volkswagen sedan westbound on Meridian Road, with a 16-year-old boy, 14-year-old boy and 7-year-old boy as passengers. Officers said for reasons still under investigation, the vehicle veered off the road and crashed into a tree.

The 16-year-old died from his injuries suffered in the crash. The driver sustained major injuries and was taken to a local hospital, while the 14-year-old and 7-year-old were taken to a hospital in San Jose for moderate injuries.

Officers said the driver was placed under arrest for suspected DUI, manslaughter and child endangerment.

Around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, CHP officers responded to another suspected DUI crash on Highway 1 south of Springfield Road near Moss Landing.

An investigation determined a 25-year-old man from San Jose was driving a BMW sedan headed northbound on the highway with a 24-year-old man and a third male passenger. Officers said the BMW crossed into the southbound lane and crashed into a Ford SUV head-on.

The driver of the Ford, identified as a 32-year-old man from Castroville, died from his injuries.

Following the crash, CHP said the BMW driver and a passenger left the scene on foot. Deputies with the Monterey County Sheriff's Office used a drone to locate the pair, who were found hiding near a pond near Highway 1 and Struve Road.

CHP officers detained the two subjects and determined they were involved in the crash, officers said.

The driver and 24-year-old passenger sustained major injuries, while the third passenger sustained moderate injuries. All three were taken to a local hospital.

Authorities arrested the BMW driver for suspected DUI, manslaughter and hit-and-run.

The CHP did not release the drivers' identities. Officers said the identities of the deceased are also being withheld pending notification of next of kin.