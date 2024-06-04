Man suspected in Monterey County crime spree shot during gunfight with police

A Monterey County suspect is facing possible robbery and attempted murder charges after a string of alleged crimes ended with police officers exchanging gunfire with him Monday evening on U.S. Highway 101 near Soledad.

Armando Garcia Rodriguez, 36, first came to the attention of King City police after he allegedly used a pistol to rob three people on Lonoak Road at about 5:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Monterey County District Attorney's Office.

Rodriguez allegedly took the victims' phones and wallets, got into a black Mazda, for which the victims were able to provide a license plate number, and headed to Highway 101, according to prosecutors.

At about 7:15 p.m., Greenfield police officers spotted the car and other officers from that city and King City soon joined in a chase that reached speeds of between 50 mph and 72 mph, prosecutors said.

Somewhere near Soledad, the Mazda pulled over to the side of the road, but before it came to a complete stop, Rodriguez allegedly got out of the passenger side and shot at a KCPD patrol car four times with a .40-caliber semi-automatic ghost gun, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Two officers, one a 17-year veteran and the other a three-month rookie, returned fire, hitting Rodriguez once.

No one else was hit in the roughly five-second exchange of gunfire.

Rodriguez underwent surgery at about 9 p.m. Monday at the Natividad Medical Center, where he currently remains.

Prosecutors didn't disclose his current condition Tuesday.

The names of the officers who discharged their weapons will be released after the District Attorney's Office interviews them about the shooting on Wednesday.