Mother, infant in rural Monterey County hide during burglary attempt; arrest made

Authorities in Monterey County have arrested a Southern California man following an alleged home burglary Tuesday in which a mother and infant were forced to hide, according to authorities.

Deputies were called to a home on Bradley Road in Bradley, a small rural community about 80 miles south of Salinas, around 11 a.m. on reports of a burglary in progress.

A woman alone with her infant reported someone was attempting to break into her residence through a window, according to the sheriff's office. The woman and child fled the home and hid on their property where she called for help.

Deputies said a neighbor received a call from the woman's husband and went to the residence and made contact with a subject who then left the area. The California Highway Patrol was called in for assistance and located the subject and a vehicle at a bridge.

The victims were found on the property by deputies.

Authorities were able to identify the subject as the man suspected in the attempted break-in. The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Junior Trino Godinez of Pacoima was arrested without incident.

Deputies said Godinez was found in possession of a loaded and concealed firearm. Godinez was booked into the Monterey County Jail on suspicion of attempted burglary, possession of a concealed firearm and a probation violation.