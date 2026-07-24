Cause of death revealed for California woman found dead in Big Sur wilderness

Authorities on California's Central Coast said they have determined the cause of death of a Southern California woman who was found dead in the Big Sur wilderness earlier this year.

On Thursday, the Monterey County Sheriff's Office released details about the investigation into the death of 37-year-old Joanna Ruth Shields, who was from Carlsbad in San Diego County.

Shields' body was recovered from the Sykes Hot Springs area inside the Ventana Wilderness of the Los Padres National Forest on April 10.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, access to Sykes Hot Springs involves a hike on the Pine Ridge Trail, which the agency described as "strenuous and challenging even for experienced hikers," with multiple river crossings.

Following a forensic examination and investigation, which included reviewing her medical history and information from Shields' family, investigators determined her manner of death was "natural." Shields' cause of death was determined to be "probable alcohol withdrawal seizures due to chronic alcohol use disorder."

Investigators said there was "no evidence" that indicated Shields was the victim of a crime. The sheriff's office pushed back on reports by some media outlets that referenced witness accounts describing possible strangulation marks and an injury to Shields' forehead.

The coroner determined that the markings on Shields' body were consistent with "postmortem insect activity" and were not evidence of strangulation. Meanwhile, the injury to her forehead was determined to be "superficial."

Deputies said a person who was reportedly with Shields before her death was interviewed and fully cooperative with investigators.

"We hope these findings provide them with some measure of peace and closure after several difficult months," Sheriff Tina Nieto said Thursday. "I also want to thank our detectives, Coroner's staff, our forensic pathologist, and our public safety partners for their professionalism, compassion, and dedication to conducting a thorough investigation and providing Joanna's family with the answers they deserved."

The sheriff's office said no further investigative action will be taken.