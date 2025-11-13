Man arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot Monterey Bay Half Marathon runners

Authorities on California's Central Coast arrested a Sacramento-area man after he allegedly threatened to shoot runners during a half marathon that took place over the weekend.

According to the Monterey Police Department, a man called 911 around shortly after 7:10 a.m. Sunday, telling police that there were protesters on Del Monte Avenue and said he was going to shoot them. He also said that he was walking with an AR-15 on Park Avenue and mentioned the Monterey Bay Half Marathon before hanging up.

Police said the 13.1-mile race, which runs through Monterey and Pacific Grove, had just started. The event is held every November and draws thousands of runners and spectators.

During the investigation, authorities were able to identify a suspect who was not from the Monterey area. With the help of license plate readers, investigators located the suspect's vehicle on Park Avenue shortly after 7:40 a.m.

Around 9 a.m., officers were able to locate the suspect at a nearby residence. Police said the man told officers he was visiting an acquaintance in Monterey and admitted to making the threat. During a search of the home, police also located a handgun.

The man, identified as 53-year-old Sean Klinger of Carmichael, was arrested and booked into the Monterey County Jail on suspicion of criminal threats. Police said they sought a bail enhancement of $250,000.

After Klinger was arrested, police determined that he owned several firearms stored at his home. Officers obtained a Gun Violence Restraining Order and a search warrant for his residence.

Firearms that police said belonged to Sean Klinger of Carmichael, who is accused of threatening to shoot runners of the Monterey Bay Half Marathon, which was held on Nov. 9, 2025. Monterey Police Department

On Sunday evening, Monterey officers traveled to Carmichael and served the warrant with the help of Sacramento County sheriff's deputies. Police said several firearms, including illegal assault rifles, were recovered.

Klinger is facing additional weapons charges in Sacramento County following the search, police said.