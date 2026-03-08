Missing teens last seen in San Leandro on March 6

The California Highway Patrol on Saturday issued an Ebony Alert for three missing teens from Alameda County.

London Scott, 15, Xyer Thomas, 16, and Kaliyah Jones, 17, were last seen in San Leandro on Friday, around 6:20 p.m., near 163rd Avenue and East 14th Street, the CHP said.

Scott, a girl, is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches, 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black coat, a white shirt with blue print, light blue jeans, and white-and-black shoes.

London Scott, 15, Xyer Thomas, 16, and Kaliyah Jones, 17, were last seen in San Leandro on Friday, around 6:20 p.m., near 163rd Avenue and East 14th Street, the CHP said. California Highway Patrol

Thomas, a male, is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches, 152 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, black pants, and black-and-white shoes.

Jones, a girl, is 5 feet, 6 inches, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was seen wearing a black puffer jacket, blue jeans, and a black hooded sweater.

The Ebony Alert was issued on behalf of the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.